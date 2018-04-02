Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday submitted a joint apology to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the defamation case he had filed against him. In a joint letter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh have apologised apparently for his allegations in the defamation case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday proposed an apology to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley apparently for his allegations in the defamation case. In a joint letter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh, have apologised Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the defamation case he had filed against them. Kejriwal through his apology letter has sought the closure of defamation suit filed by Jaitley. As per reported by a leading news agency, the defamation suit has not been withdrawn by Jaitley, but a joint application has been filed for decree based on the apology by Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.

In his joint apology, Kejriwal wrote: “These allegations made by me were based on information and papers furnished to me by certain individuals who represented to have first-hand insight into the affairs of DDCA. However, I have recently discovered that the information and the imputations contained therein are unfounded and warranted and I was clearly misinformed into making these allegations.” It seems like Kejriwal’s sorry season has not come down yet. A few days back, Kejriwal apologised to the BJP’s Nitin Gadkari, the Congress party’s Kapil Sibal, and the Akali Dal’s Bikram Singh Majithia.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh in a joint letter have apologized to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the defamation case he had filed against them: Sources pic.twitter.com/YMjuY7WiNo — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh,Ashutosh and Raghav Chadha apologize to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the defamation case he had filed against them pic.twitter.com/CJFqxVD738 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

Defamation suit(by FM Arun Jaitley) not being withdrawn, Joint application being filed for decree based on apology by Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders: Sources — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2018

Reports said that Jaitley had filed a Rs 10-crore defamation suit against Kejriwal and five other AAP leaders — Raghav Chadha, Kumar Vishwas, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai. The defamation suit was filed after Kejriwal and other leaders have accused Jaitley of all the six alleged irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association when Jaitley was its president. On March 19, Kejriwal and Union minister Nitin Gadkari submitted a joint application in Delhi’s Patiala House court seeking withdrawal of a defamation case filed by the latter. A few days back, Kejriwal had asked an apology from Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in connection with comments he made of his alleged involvement in Delhi drug trade.



