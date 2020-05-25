Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that COVID-19 are increasing in the state due to lockdown relaxations but there is nothing to worry. Most of them have mild symptoms, are asymptomatic or are being treated at home.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday remarked that the cases of novel coronavirus-COVID-19 are increasing in the state due to lockdown relaxations but there is nothing to worry as the situation is under control. In his COVID-19 briefing, Kejriwal said that there were 13,418 coronavirus positive cases till yesterday, of which 6540 have recovered and 6617 are active cases. Of these 6617 active cases, there are about 3314 are receiving COVID-19 treatment at home.

On the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said that there has been a rise due to relaxations in lockdown. However, the situation is under control and there is nothing to worry unless the mortality rate or number of serious cases increase. Until people who are contracting the virus are on their path to recovery, there is nothing to worry.

He added that although coronavirus cases are increasing slowly, most of them have mild symptoms, are asymptomatic or are being treated at home and about 2000 beds will be available in Private hospitals from today for those who wanted to get treated there.

The situation is under control in Delhi though I admit that COVID-19 cases are increasing slowly. Most of the cases have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic and being treated at home: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/3Rr8l8jd7e — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

India witnessed the highest spike of 6977 coronavirus cases and 154 deaths in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 1,38,845. Of which, there are 77103 active cases, 57720 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 4021 death cases.

