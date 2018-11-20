Man throws chilli powder at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal escaped a chilli powder attack on Tuesday, November 20, when a man identified as Anil Kumar shouted the chief minister's name at the Delhi-Secretariat and took out a letter along with chilli powder from his packet and threw it at him.

Man throws chilli powder at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal landed into controversy on Tuesday, November 20, when chilli power was thrown at him amid high security in Delhi-Secretariat. The incident took place around 2:00 pm when a man reportedly named Anil Kumar entered into the premises and threw chilli powder at the Aam Aadmi leader. Media reports said that the assailant carried chilli powder in a cigarette packet. He has been held by the Delhi police and has been taken to IP Extension police station.

Kejriwal was leaving for lunch after a meeting when the attack took place outside his chamber on the third floor, media reports said. The AAP blamed the ruling BJP and the Delhi police for the incident and has accused them of safeguarding the assailant.

Anil Kumar (pic 1) came to meet Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the Secretariat to share his grievances.He handed a note to the CM & touched his feet, and chilli powder fell down from his hand (pic 2).Probe underway whether it was an attack or powder fell unintentionally:Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/IpoM73OtCh — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

According to AAP lawmaker Alka Lamba, the assailant shouted the chief minister’s name and took out a letter along with chilli powder from his packet and threw it at him. However, the chief minister escaped the attack as the powder did not go in his eyes as he was wearing glasses.

Reacting to the development, AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said he was behind the chief minister when the attack took place.

Taking the matter on social media, Chaddha in a tweet said, Kejriwal’s glasses fell on the ground and were found broken when the unprecedented incident took place.

While the BJP has condemned the attack. Responding to the allegations, Delhi BJP president said that he strongly slams the attack and it is totally not justified, the matter should be investigated, Tiwari reportedly added.

