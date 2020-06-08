Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will get tested for coronavirus on June 9, Tuesday. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh has said that since Arvind Kejriwal is diabetic, he has been advised by doctors to self-isolate himself.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday quarantined himself at his residence and will be tested for COVID-19.

The chief minister had been displaying symptoms of fever and a sore throat. Kejriwal, 51, has isolated himself at his residence and all his meetings since Sunday afternoon had been cancelled.



Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that Kejriwal will be tested for coronavirus on June 9.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has complained of fever and throat pain since yesterday June 7 afternoon. On doctors’ advice, he has isolated himself at home. He will be tested for coronavirus on June 9. I pray to God for his early recovery,” he told ANI.

Singh said that since the chief minister is a diabetic so doctors have advised him to self isolate. He added that administrative work of the Delhi government will not suffer.

Kejriwal had on Sunday addressed a video conference briefing announced that hospitals in Delhi, except those run by the Centre, will only be available for people from the national capital during the coronavirus crisis. This has caused an uproar in political circles.



Delhi has recorded a total of 28,936 coronavirus cases while 812 people have died so far. India has reported 256611 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Of which, there are 125381 active cases, 124095 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 7135 death cases. On Monday, the country witnessed the highest single day spike of 9983 new cases.

