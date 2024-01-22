Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Joins 'Bhandaras' Celebration of Ram Lalla's 'Pran Pratistha'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal actively participated in the celebration of the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya by joining ‘bhandaras’ organized across different parts of the national capital. Sharing glimpses of his involvement on social media, Kejriwal was seen worshipping at a temple and later participating in the community-wide food distribution program, known as ‘bhandaras.’ These events were organized to mark the historic Pran Pratistha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

In a post on his social media timeline, Kejriwal extended his congratulations and best wishes to everyone on this sacred occasion. The Pran Pratistha ceremony, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took place at 12:29 pm, concluding a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024. Representatives from various spiritual and religious sects, along with people from diverse backgrounds, attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi addressed the gathering, expressing his joy at the completion of the grand temple and stating that Ram Lalla would no longer reside in a tent but in the newly constructed temple. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after the Pran Pratistha rituals were performed.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, boasts impressive dimensions, with a length of 380 feet, width of 250 feet, and height of 161 feet. The temple is supported by 392 pillars and features 44 doors, showcasing intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. The main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor houses the idol of Shri Ramlalla, depicting the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram. The completion of this temple marks a historic and culturally significant milestone in the religious landscape of India.