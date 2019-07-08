CCTV cameras will be placed in more than 1,000 government schools in Delhi. According to the Delhi CM, the entire process is expected to be completed by November this year.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated the project to install CCTV cameras in all government schools in Delhi. Kejriwal who kickstarted the project from Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Lajpat Nagar informed that more than 1000 schools run by Delhi government would get this facility by November this year.

Terming it as a historic milestone in school education Kejriwal said that with this initiative the parents will be provided live feed from classrooms on their mobile phones. Hence, parents will be able to see what their kids are studying in schools on their mobile phones with the help of an app.

The DGS Live app which can be downloaded from the Google Play store will give access to parents to see live feeds from the classrooms. After downloading the app, the parents will get a confirmation message from the government control room and will be undertaking proper verification to be able to access live feeds.

Apart from this, the Delhi government has also asked private schools to install CCTVs, and would strictly ask them to implement the order soon. With the coming of this order, a controversy has also been created, with a section of people claiming it to be a breach of school children’s privacy. To this, the Delhi CM has said that there will be no privacy breach and the move has been brought to ensure children’s safety, maintain high-quality educational standards and to ensure government’s accountability to the citizens.

