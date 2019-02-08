Arvind Kejriwal convoy attacked: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvin Kejriwal's convoy on Friday, February 8, was attacked by a group of 100 men in New Delhi, Narela, media reports said. The incident occurred when Mr Kejriwal had gone to Narela to pioneer developmental projects at 25 unauthorised colonies in the area.

As per media reports, the convoy was thrashed by a mob comprising at least 100 men, who also tried to cease AAP leader’s car in the Narela area before hurling an attack. The incident occurred when Mr Kejriwal had gone to Narela to pioneer developmental projects at 25 unauthorised colonies in the area.

Delhi: Congress workers showed black flags to CM Arvind Kejriwal, over alleged ration scam, when his convoy arrived at a school for inauguration of a swimming pool. pic.twitter.com/HWrCI09aA7 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

As claimed, @ArvindKejriwal 's convoy was attacked by a group of about 100 men, who allegedly tried to stop his car and opened attack. Kejriwal had gone to inaugurate development works in 25 unauthorised colonies. @AamAadmiParty https://t.co/KpqmNC9p8L — Nidhi Taneja (@nidhitaneja0795) February 8, 2019

