In a major bureaucracy cleanup, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has asked the cabinet ministers in his government to prepare a list of tainted government officers. The move will be in accordance with the Central government’s decision of retiring such officers under Fundamental Rule 56(J) of Central Civil Services (CCS) Rules, 1972.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has instructed all his ministers to submit a list of corrupt officers in their departments so that they can be retired compulsorily under sections of the CCS guidelines. The direction comes after the meeting of Delhi CM and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

The central government has come up with the decision to compulsorily retire all the officers having cases of corruption and professional misconduct against them. Hence, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal taking cognisance of the centre’s decision asked heads of different agencies in Delhi to take prompt action against such officials in their respective departments. The LG wrote a letter to the Delhi Chief Secretary, Delhi Police Commissioner, DDA vice-chairperson and municipal commissioners in this regard.

The Delhi government on Saturday set up a review committee for checking the service records of various officials from the Delhi Administration Subordinate Service and Steno department so that officials failing to meet the standards can be retired. The committee will be screening the annual reports, complaints and vigilance cases before giving the names of officers.

