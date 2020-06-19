The total number of Covid-19 cases in the capital has reached 49,979. Of which, there are 26,669 active cases, 21,341 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 1,969 death cases.

As many as 20,000 samples were tested in the national capital on Thursday, which is the highest number of tests conducted in the country in a day, as per Delhi government sources. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said more testing will be done in the coming days. “Now, Delhi residents will not have any problem in getting tested for COVID-19. In the coming days, we will conduct more testing,” he tweeted.

Delhi on Thursday reported highest single-day spike of 2,877 positive cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital to 49,979, according to the Delhi Health Department. As many as 65 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,969. Out of the total number of cases, 26,669 are active and 21,341 have recovered/discharged/migrated.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Thursday visited the Radha Soami Satsang Beas Centre here as the facility was converted into a COVID-19 isolation facility. Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal said, “The Radha Soami Satsang Beas has converted the space into a COVID-19 isolation facility. Close to 10,000 beds can be set up over here.”

Also Read: India records highest single-day spike of 13,586 cases in last 24 hours, total case count crosses 3.8 lakh

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: 10 states go to polls today

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain is now being given oxygen support only at times when it is needed and his fever has also reduced, according to the Office of the Delhi Health Minister.

Jain had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Also Read: Satyendra Jain given oxygen only when needed, claims office

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App