Sheila Dikshit Death News: Former Chief Minister of Delhi and Delhi Congress unit chief Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at the age of 81. Delhi former CM Sheila Dikshit died on July 20, 2019, at the Escorts hospital. Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit is no more.

Delhi Congress chief and former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit died on Saturday. She was 81-years-old who was chief minister of the National Capital Territory for 3 terms from 1998 to 2013. She had been bedridden and in hospital for a heart ailment since late June, said reports. The death was said to have been caused by cardiac arrest.

A key leader of Delhi, Dikshit was considered an outsider to the capital when she took over the reins of the city soon after Sonia Gandhi took charge of the Congress. The daughter-in-law of the Uttar Pradesh Congress political dynasty of Uma Shankar Dikshit, she was married to his son Vinod Dikshit.

We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/oNHy23BpAL — Congress (@INCIndia) July 20, 2019

Delhi, which had been the seat of the BJP, had rebuffed the Congress several times earlier but Sheila Dikshit was able to use her earthy yet suave image to canvass votes for the party. The Congress had won the 1998 election to the Delhi Assembly in the aftermath of the onion crisis which saw the daily commodity cost astronomical prices under the BJP governments of Sahib Singh Verma and Madan Lal Khurana.

Sheila Dikshit is credited with developing the city with the flyovers that now dot almost every part of the city and have cut the travel time to move across the city, infamous for its chakka jams. The shining-Delhi Metro is also a byproduct of the Centre-Delhi’s good ties under Dikshit’s terms during both the Vajpayee and the Manmohan Singh years.

The Bus Rapid Trasport (BRT) corridor was one of her government’s ideas which did not interest the people of Delhi, who instead of praising the move, criticized it for changing the bus lane in these thoroughfares

Dikshit lost the 2013 elections to the Aam Aadmi Party, which quickly mushroomed as an offshoot of the Anna Hazare movement of 2011 and became a political outfit. The next year’s December 16 gangrape and subsequent death of a physiotherapy student was the last straw that broke her winning streak as thousands turned against the Congress for what they saw as lax law and order situation in the country. In the general drowning of the Congress-led UPA, the AAP victory in 2015 ensured there was no sitting Congress member in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Dikshit made a comeback of sorts ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 polls when she turned up to head the Delhi party unit. It is believed that the Congress attempts to tie up with AAP for the Lok Sabha polls could not come through because of her loyalists’ stance.

Here the latest updates on Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit’s death:

Cricketer Virendra Sehwag extended condolences to the Dikshit family and said that he is feeling sad after hearing the news of her demise.

Sad to hear about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2019

President Ramnath Kovind on Twitter said that he is feeling sad after hearing about the death of former Delhi CM.

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra shared condolences with the family of former CM Sheila Dikshit through a tweet. In his tweet, PM Modi said, Sheila Dikshit made a big contribution to Delhi’s development.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who had succeeded Sheila Dikshit in 2013 also expressed grief. In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party Supremo said that the news of Sheila Dikshit’s death is extremely terrible.

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019

