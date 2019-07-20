Sheila Dikshit Death News: Former Chief Minister of Delhi and Delhi Congress unit chief Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday at the age of 81. Delhi former CM Sheila Dikshit died on July 20, 2019, at the Escorts hospital. Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit is no more.

Delhi Congress chief and former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit died on Saturday, July 20. Sheila Dikshit, not Sheila Dixit as she was popularly misspelt, was 81 and was chief minister of the National Capital Territory for 3 terms from 1998 to 2013. She had been bedridden and in hospital for a heart ailment since late June, said reports. The death was said to have been caused by cardiac arrest. After the mishappening, the national capital will observe 2-day mourning.

A key leader of Delhi, Dikshit was considered an outsider to the capital when she took over the reins of the city soon after Sonia Gandhi took charge of the Congress. The daughter-in-law of the Uttar Pradesh Congress political dynasty of Uma Shankar Dikshit, she was married to his son Vinod Dikshit. Sheila Dikshit is survived by her son Sandeep Dikshit who was East Delhi MP.

We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit. Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief. pic.twitter.com/oNHy23BpAL — Congress (@INCIndia) July 20, 2019

Delhi, which had been the seat of the BJP, had rebuffed the Congress several times earlier but Sheila Dikshit was able to use her earthy yet suave image to canvass votes for the party. The Congress had won the 1998 election to the Delhi Assembly in the aftermath of the onion crisis which saw the daily commodity cost astronomical prices under the BJP governments of Sahib Singh Verma and Madan Lal Khurana.

Sheila Dikshit is credited with developing the city with the flyovers that now dot almost every part of the city and have cut the travel time to move across the city, infamous for its chakka jams. The shining-Delhi Metro is also a byproduct of the Centre-Delhi’s good ties under Dikshit’s terms during both the Vajpayee and the Manmohan Singh years.

The Bus Rapid Trasport (BRT) corridor was one of her government’s ideas which did not interest the people of Delhi, who instead of praising the move, criticized it for changing the bus lane in these thoroughfares Dikshit lost the 2013 elections to the Aam Aadmi Party, which quickly mushroomed as an offshoot of the Anna Hazare movement of 2011 and became a political outfit. The next year’s December 16 gangrape and subsequent death of a physiotherapy student was the last straw that broke her winning streak as thousands turned against the Congress for what they saw as lax law and order situation in the country. In the general drowning of the Congress-led UPA, the AAP victory in 2015 ensured there was no sitting Congress member in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Dikshit made a comeback of sorts ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 polls when she turned up to head the Delhi party unit. It is believed that the Congress attempts to tie up with AAP for the Lok Sabha polls could not come through because of her loyalists’ stance.

Here are the latest reactions on Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit’s death:

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, while talking to the media, said, it’s a great loss for the country & Congress party. Delhi has lost an outstanding leader & administrator who transformed the state beyond recognition.

Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh lays wreath & pays respects to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at the latter's residence in Nizamuddin. Dikshit, 81, passed away due to cardiac arrest, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/N1Vra29yUc — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore also visited the Dikshit residence in Delhi’s Nizamuddin to pay homage to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. She was 81-years-old and passed away today in Escorts hospital due to cardiac arrest.

Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away today, due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/DGwf4KCgbF — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

Sheila Dikshit Death: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said she was counted among the most seasoned politicians of the country.

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away today, due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/CcfGLpZpts — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on the death of Sheila Dikshit said that people of the national capital will miss her lot, she had worked a lot for Delhi. Even though he was from the opposition party, whenever she met her she showed a lot of love. Delhi CM also prayed that may God give peace to her soul & strength to her family at this tough time.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: People will miss Sheila Dikshit ji a lot, she had worked a lot for Delhi. Even though we were from different parties, whenever I met her she showed a lot of love. I pray to god to give peace to her soul & strength to her family to cope with this loss. pic.twitter.com/uNSDpxL2Xh — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit’s son Sandeep Dikshit said that his mother passed away in a natural manner. The pain of this loss cannot be erased.

Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit: My mother passed away, it's natural that I'll miss her. The pain of losing a mother cannot be erased. Whenever, people will talk of a developed & growing Delhi, Sheila ji's name will be remembered. pic.twitter.com/hEl9DJiDne — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away today, due to a cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/YV1YpychEh — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to former CM Sheila Dikshit who passed away today at the age of 81. PM Modi met with her son Sandeep Dikshit and daughter Latika Dikshit Syed.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away today, due to a cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/hQORb3CSFv — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, in a tweet, said, condolences and support to Dikshit family. He also prayed for former CM Sheila Dikshit’s soul to rest in peace.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji.

Condolences to her family and supporters in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace.

ॐ शांति शांति शांति । — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 20, 2019

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also visited Dikshit house to pay tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. She was in office for 3 terms and was known as the mother of modern Delhi.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit who passed away today, in Delhi due to a cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/1xaLh7iz9p — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

UPA president Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister at Dikshit residence at Delhi’s Nizamuddin. She extended her condolences to the daughter of Sheila Dikshit, Latika Dikshit Syed.

Delhi: UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. pic.twitter.com/FxKxCCT48J — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia told the media that 2-day mourning has been announced in the national capital over former CM Sheila Dikshit’s death.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia: Delhi government has decided to declare 2-day state mourning over the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. pic.twitter.com/z1BFkak4l5 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

As per the reports, last rites of former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit will be held at Nigambodh Ghat tomorrow at around 1 pm. Her mortal remains will be kept for people to pay tributes at her residence in Nizamuddin till 11.30 am tomorrow, July 21.

Visuals from Sheila Dikshit’s residence. BJP leader Vijay Goel and other politicians arrive at Dikshit residence in Nizamuddin to pay tribute to former CM Sheila Dikshit who passed away today.

Delhi: BJP leader Vijay Goel pays tribute to Former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence in Nizamuddin. #SheilaDikshit pic.twitter.com/aOJAJEKehY — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, in this saddening time, he prays for Dikshit family and may former Delhi CM’s soul rest in peace.

दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्रीमती शीला दीक्षित जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। मैं उनके परिजनों और समर्थकों के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर दु:ख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिवार को शक्ति दे और दिवंगत आत्मा को चिर शांति प्रदान करे ।

ॐ शांति शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 20, 2019

Congress former chief Rahul Gandhi said that he is devastated to hear about her death. He said that he had a good and personal bond with her.

I’m devastated to hear about the passing away of Sheila Dikshit Ji, a beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond. My condolences to her family & the citizens of Delhi, whom she served selflessly as a 3 term CM, in this time of great grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 20, 2019

Union Minister General VK Singh shared grief on Twitter. He stated that the demise of Former Delhi CM Shiela Dikshit is saddening. She had contributed alot in the development of Delhi. He also prayed for the family and soul of Shiela Dikshit.

Saddened by the shocking news of @SheilaDikshit Ji’s demise. A three time CM, she contributed immensely to the development of #Delhi & to the political discourse of the country. My condolences to her family and pray that her departed soul rests in peace. ऊँ शान्ति! — Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) July 20, 2019

Cricketer Virendra Sehwag extended condolences to the Dikshit family and said that he is feeling sad after hearing the news of her demise.

Sad to hear about the passing away of #SheilaDixit ji. Heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 20, 2019

President Ramnath Kovind on Twitter said that he is feeling sad after hearing about the death of former Delhi CM.

Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 20, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra shared condolences with the family of former CM Sheila Dikshit through a tweet. In his tweet, PM Modi said, Sheila Dikshit made a big contribution to Delhi’s development.

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who had succeeded Sheila Dikshit in 2013 also expressed grief. In a tweet, Aam Aadmi Party Supremo said that the news of Sheila Dikshit’s death is extremely terrible.

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App