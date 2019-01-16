Sheila Dikshit, who took charge of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee today, has ruled the possibilities of an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Sheila Dikshit said both AAP and BJP were challenges for the Congress and the party will make strategies accordingly for general elections likely to be held in April or May this year.

Sheila Dikshit, who took charge of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee today, has ruled the possibilities of an alliance with Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Ahead of taking charge as president of Delhi Congress, the former chief minister said there are no talks on forging an alliance with AAP for upcoming parliamentary polls. Sheila Dikshit said both AAP and BJP were challenges for the Congress and the party will make strategies accordingly for general elections likely to be held in April or May this year.

Sheila Dikshit cited former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi to dismiss talk of an alliance with AAP for upcoming polls. The three-time chief minister is reportedly unhappy with the remarks made by AAP leader against Rajiv Gandhi during a discussion in the Delhi assembly. Sheila Dikshit took over as Delhi Congress chief in the presence of a large number of party leaders including her predecessor Ajay Maken.

Delhi: Jagdish Tytler at the event where Sheila Dikshit will take charge as the Delhi Congress chief today. pic.twitter.com/Ttjmmgjpwm — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2019

Meanwhile, a controversy has erupted over the presence of 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler at the event where Sheila Dikshit took charge as the Delhi Congress chief. 74-year-old Tytler was seen in the front rows at the event. The Congress party has come under fire for Tytler’s presence at the Congress’ event, with opposition leaders calling it a deliberate act to intimidate the witness in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases.

Sheila Dikshit was appointed as Delhi Congress chief after Ajay Maken resigned from the post citing health reasons. Ajay Maken was reportedly taking a tough stand against AAP as he did not want an alliance between the two parties at the state level.

