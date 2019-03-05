After meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has said that the party has confirmed now that there will be no alliance with Aam Aadmi Party in the coming Lok Sabha elections. She said that the decision has been taken unanimously by the party.

Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit on Tuesday said that there will be no alliance with Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 in Delhi. The decision comes after the Delhi Party Chief held an important meet with the Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Sheila urged people to vote for Congress in the coming elections to make Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister of the country.

The efforts to bring the AAP and the Congress together were emphasised upon by other opposition parties as well. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandra Babu Naidu have spoken to the Congress on the issue during the meeting of opposition leaders last month.

Dikshit also had held meetings with three working presidents of the party to discuss the issue of the alliance in the national capital, where they again decided not to join hands with any of the party.

Last week, Aam Admi Party had announced names of party candidates on six of seven seats in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Delhi chief minister Kejriwal had in a recent public meeting said that he was tired of convincing the Congress for an alliance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, AAP is yet to decide the candidate for the seventh and the final seat, West Delhi, which is still being discussed.

