The suspended AAP MLA, who belongs to the Valmiki community, said he wants all political parties to field a member of his community from North West, which is a reserved constituency. The AAP, when asked to comment on the Congress' claim, said they had nothing to do with it.

Delhi Congress claims 9 AAP MLAs in touch with party: The Delhi unit of the Congress has claimed that at least nine MLAs of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may join it. The reports come a day after the Sheila Dikshit said the Congress will go it alone in Lok Sabha 2019 polls. The Congress’ decision, according to AAP chief Kejriwal, is a clear indication of the grand old party’s back door support to the BJP.

The meeting of AAP MLA and former minister Sandeep Kumar with Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit triggered speculation about him joining the Rahul Gandhi-led party in the run-up to Lok Sabha 2019 polls.

However, the former chief minister has said the former AAP minister was not joining Congress, but her party’s spokesperson Jitender Kochar is convinced that Kumar and 8 other MLAs will begin their new political innings with his party.

The suspended AAP MLA, who belongs to the Valmiki community, said he wants all political parties to field a member of his community from North West, which is a reserved constituency.

Kumar, who represents Sultanpur Majra seat in Delhi Assembly, was the minister of social welfare in the Kejriwal-led Delhi government. He was sacked by the AAP government after a sex CD of him surfaced in 2006.

The AAP, when asked to comment on the Congress’ claim, said they had nothing to do with it. Party spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj made it clear that Kejriwal sacked Kumar as there were serious allegations against him.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More