Delhi Constable Killed in Deliberate Hit-and-Run; Suspects Arrested, Investigation Ongoing

A 30-year-old police constable, Sandeep Malik, lost his life in the early hours of Sunday while patrolling in west Delhi’s Nangloi. Malik was killed after being intentionally run over by a car driven by two intoxicated men, following an altercation over public drinking.

The shocking incident took place around 2:15 am, when Malik was on routine patrol duty, dressed in civilian clothes due to an increase in theft cases in the area. According to the police, the constable was dragged for over 30 feet by the car before being crushed against a stationary vehicle. Despite being rushed to two hospitals, Malik succumbed to his injuries.

Altercation Over Public Drinking Escalates

The tragic chain of events began when Malik confronted two men drinking inside their parked car at a railway yard parking lot near Veena Enclave in Nangloi. The constable, fulfilling his duties, approached the car and reprimanded the occupants, identified as Dharmender and Rajnish, instructing them to leave the area and stop consuming alcohol in public.

“A heated argument broke out after Malik asked them to leave,” said a senior police officer. “The suspects refused to comply, and tensions escalated. Malik warned them of legal consequences if they continued drinking at the spot,” the officer added.

Angered by the constable’s confrontation, Dharmender and Rajnish eventually left the area but did not go far. CCTV footage later revealed that the men were waiting outside Veena Enclave, seemingly plotting retaliation.

Intentional Hit-and-Run Captured on CCTV

Shortly after the argument, as Malik continued his patrol on his motorcycle, the suspects spotted him and followed. The CCTV footage clearly shows the suspects driving their car in reverse before stopping. As Malik approached, the car suddenly accelerated, ramming into him from behind.

The impact threw the constable off balance, causing his motorcycle to crash between a Wagon R and another vehicle. The suspects dragged Malik for over 30 feet before crushing him against a parked vehicle. Despite immediate efforts to save him, Malik was declared dead at the hospital.

Suspects Arrested, Police Seize Car

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR for murder against the two men. Rajnish was arrested soon after, while Dharmender remains at large. The police also seized the vehicle used in the crime, along with evidence found inside the car, including a liquor bottle and snack packets, indicating the suspects were intoxicated at the time of the attack.

The police maintained that the act was premeditated and deliberate. “The attack was intentional. The suspects were furious after the confrontation with the constable,” a police official said.

Conflicting Diary Entry Raises New Questions

As investigations continued, the case took an unexpected twist when a diary entry by the police surfaced, revealing potential new motives. The entry, made before the attack, mentioned a liquor supplier named Jangra pressuring Malik to “get work done,” sparking speculation about a deeper motive behind the crime.

While the police were quick to dismiss any links to organized crime or mafia activity, they did not fully clarify the details of the diary entry. “We do not believe there is any mafia involvement, but the investigation is ongoing, and all angles are being explored,” an officer added.

