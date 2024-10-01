Delhi Constable Killed: Police Detain Suspect Driver In Hit-And-Run

Delhi Police have arrested another suspect in the hit-and-drag case where a police constable was tragically killed in the Nangloi area on September 29.

“Two persons have been arrested; yesterday, Rajnish was taken into custody, and today, Dharmender Gulia,” said Jimmy Chiram, Deputy Commissioner of Police, on Monday.

Chiram explained that Gulia was driving when the incident occurred. “We received information that he would be heading to Himachal Pradesh. Our teams conducted raids at various locations, and today we located him at the Karnal Bypass and arrested him. There is no involvement of the liquor mafia in this case; it was a matter of road rage. We had earlier seized the car used in the crime,” he added.

In the tragic incident on September 29, a Delhi Police constable, identified as 30-year-old Sandeep, was killed after being dragged for about 10 meters by a speeding car. The incident occurred when Sandeep, noticing the driver’s reckless behavior, requested him to slow down. However, the driver suddenly accelerated, hitting Sandeep’s motorcycle from behind. Sandeep and his bike were then dragged along the road before colliding with another vehicle.

CCTV footage from the area captured the moments leading up to the incident, aiding the ongoing police investigation.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Tis Hazari court on Monday granted a three-day custody remand for accused Rajnish, who was presented before the court following his arrest. It has been alleged that the police constable was killed after being crushed between two vehicles.

Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Charu Asiwal granted three days’ custody of Rajnish to Delhi Police. He is to be produced before the court on October 3. The police had sought five days of custody remand to further investigate the case.

