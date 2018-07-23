A photograph of the Delhi SHO taking 'blessings' from a sadhvi went viral on social media. As per sources, the sadhvi in the photo started healing the officer after he had complained of stress during his duty.

A Delhi Police SHO was transferred to an insignificant post for taking blessings from a self-styled Godwoman while on duty. The matter was highlighted after a photograph of the Delhi SHO taking ‘blessings’ from a sadhvi went viral on social media. The officer in the photograph was later identified as Indrapal, who was in charge of Janakpuri police station in west Delhi. In the photograph, the officer was seen in his official uniform with his eyes shut. The saffron-clad lady in the photo was identified as Namita Acharya who is popularly known as sadhvi. She is seen standing behind the police officer with her hands on his head, a gesture of blessing.

Reports suggest that the viral photograph was taken inside the office of the Delhi SHO. As per sources, the sadhvi in the photo started healing the officer after he had complained of stress during his duty.

The following matter gets reported just a few months after a group of policeman landed in trouble for giving a special treatment to self-styled godwoman, Radhe Maa. A controversy was stirred after the Vivek Vihar police station got up from his office chair and offered it to Radhe Maa.

The officer faced severe criticism after he had donned a ‘chunari’ that was offered by Radhe Maa. In the incident that took place last year in October, several police officers present inside the station were also spotted singing and dancing on bhajans of Radhe Maa.

Apart from offering his seat, Radhe maa was also given a floral welcome at the police station. After a video of the incident went viral on social media, the senior authorities took a cognizance and ordered a probe into the matter.

