Arvind Kejriwal acquitted: A Delhi Court on Monday acquitted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a 2012 criminal defamation case. Following Kejriwal's remarks in a TV show in 2012, Congress leader Pawan Khera had accused him of using objectionable language against the then chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Arvind Kejriwal acquitted: A Delhi Court on Monday acquitted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a 2012 criminal defamation case. The case against Arvind Kejriwal was filed by Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera in 2012 and accused the AAP chief for defaming the then Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit by saying that there was a nexus between the chief minister and power companies in Delhi.

Pawan Khera who was also assisting Sheila Dikshit in 2012 as her political secretary had accused Arvind Kejriwal for using inappropriate language against the chief minister while speaking in a TV show. Reacting to the allegation, Arvind Kejriwal had said that he was not guilty during the trial in 2013. Later, his party approached Delhi High Court seeking its interference and justice in the defamation case filed by the Congress leader for its party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Court acquits Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a criminal defamation case filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera who had in 2012 alleged that Kejriwal had defamed Sheila Dikshit, Kejriwal had claimed that there was a nexus between Diskhit and power companies — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2018

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal according to the then Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit’s aide Pawan Khera had accused her for having a nexus with the power companies after Delhi witnessed a tariff hike in electricity rates. Kejriwal, who later formed the Aam Aadmi Party approached the people of Delhi and said that if his comes to power in Delhi, then they will reduce the power rates by half and made several other promises to the people of Delhi.

Connecting the chord with the people of Delhi and listening to their grievances, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP became popular among the masses in the national capital in a very less time. Aggressively fighting the poll battle in Delhi, with the support of other public figures and an active social media campaign, Arvind Kejriwal became the second single largest party in Delhi next to the BJP and formed a minority government. However, it did not last long and was later dissolved by Kejriwal. One year later, Kejriwal again came back to power with full majority.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More