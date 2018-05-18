Madhuri Gupta, a former Indian diplomat who served at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, was convicted by Delhi court on Friday, May 18 for spying for Pakistan’s ISI and passing on sensitive information to them. Arrested on 22nd April 2010, Gupta's interrogation revealed that she was in touch with ISI agents Mubshar Raza Rana and Jamshed through a journalist named, Javed Rashid.

Former Indian diplomat Madhuri Gupta, who had been posted at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, was convicted on Friday, May 18, by Delhi court by Delhi court for passing sensitive and official information to Pakistan’s ISI. Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma booked Gupta under relevant provisions of the Official Secrets Act for the offences of spying and wrongful communication of information protected under the law. According to a report published by CNN-News18, Gupta had fallen in love with an ISI agent by the name of Jamshed and had been in contact with him while she was posted in Islamabad.

Gupta’s interrogation revealed that she was in touch with ISI agents Mubshar Raza Rana and Jamshed through a journalist named, Javed Rashid, who works for Jang newspaper in Pakistan. In March 2010, she was informed by Raza about the installation of 310 hydro-electric power projects in Jammu and Kashmir till 2020 and the former had asked her to prepare a planning report or ‘Annual Plan of J and K 2010.’

The ex-Indian diplomat had also passed the information regarding several various postings of officers in the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Indian Army and the High Commission of India along with passing the information about their families, which could have caused much danger to the life and hampered their security, reported News18.

