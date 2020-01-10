Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora heard the petition filed by NGO Road Anti Corruption Organization asking that the convicts be told to harvest their organs following their execution slated for January 22. This is pending the hearing of one of the convicts curative plea hearing. The NGO's plea was dismissed over locus standi.

Patiala House courts Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora on Friday dismissed a petition filed by NGO Road Anti Corruption Organization seeking a meeting with the 4 convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case so as to persuade the 4 to donate their organs after their expected hanging on January 22. The judge dismissed the petition on the ground of the NGO’s locus standi.

The NGO prayed that it be allowed to meet and persuade the convicts as the convicts can do something good for the society by donating their organs. Advocate Shivam Sharma said the sage Dadhichi, in Hindu mythology, donated his life and body so that the Devas could make the Vajra from his bones to battle the Asuras. Similarly, the convicts in the heinous crime could do some good when they are hanged for their crime and to the benefit of society. The advocate said the need the encouragement and counselling which will be carried out by experts from different fields, including a psychiatrist, lawyers, and spiritual leaders. Though the NGO didn’t list the names of the proposed team, Sharma said they intend to motivate the convicts to donate their organs for social welfare.

On Friday, another court ordered the death warrants executable on January 22, which means the convicts – Mukesh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, and Akshay Kumar Singh – will be hanged at 7 am in Tihar Jail on that date.

Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old paramedic student, was gangraped on December 16, 2012 in a moving bus by 6 people. The case brought to fore several lapses by patrolling Delhi Police teams which could have saved her. That and the impunity with which the crime was committed brought to the fore a massive public protest that held normal life captive in New Delhi. She had boarded the bus from a bus stop in Munirka with a friend. The friend was badly beaten up and Nirbhaya was ravaged by the 6 people. One of them was a inor when committing the crime and was released after serving a 3-year term in a juvenile home. The mastermind, Ram Singh, was found hanging in Tihar Jail.

