Delhi Court Grants Bail to 1996 Lajpat Nagar Blast Accused After 28 Years

A Delhi court has granted regular bail to one of the accused in the 1996 Lajpat Nagar bomb blast case. The accused, who was arrested 28 years after the blast, had been declared a proclaimed offender on February 19, 1997, and was apprehended on July 9, 2024.

On May 21, 1996, a powerful bomb blast occurred in Lajpat Nagar Market, killing more than a dozen people and injuring several others. The Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front (JKIF) claimed responsibility for the blast.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur granted bail to Mehrajuddin Bhatt, alias Juber, on Tuesday, July 23. The court has imposed several conditions, including that the accused shall not leave the country without the court’s permission.

The Investigating Officer (IO) informed the court that nothing incriminating was found during the examination of two co-accused, Faridabad Dar alias Behenji and Latif Ahmed Waza. Mehrajuddin’s name appeared in the disclosure statements of these two co-accused. The accused has been a permanent employee of the Institute of Management and Public Administration, Natipora, since 1989.

The court noted that on April 8, 2010, accused Farida Dar was acquitted of conspiracy charges, and Latif Ahmed Waza was acquitted of all charges.

Advocate Kartik Venu, representing Mehrajuddin, argued that the accused is innocent and poses no flight risk, as he has been employed by a government institution since 1989. It was also submitted that while Mehrajuddin’s name appeared in the disclosure statements of Faridabad Dar and Latif Ahmed Waza, he is in no position to hinder the investigation, as all evidence against him is documentary.

Initially, an FIR was registered at the Lajpat Nagar police station, but the investigation was later transferred to the Special Cell. Out of 17 accused in this case, four were convicted, six were acquitted, six were declared proclaimed offenders, and one has already died. (ANI)

