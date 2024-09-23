Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 23, 2024
Live Tv

Delhi Court Requests Police Response On Yasin Bhatkal’s Parole Plea

The judge has set a deadline for the Special Cell of the Delhi Police to file its response by Tuesday, ensuring that the case is addressed promptly.

Delhi Court Requests Police Response On Yasin Bhatkal’s Parole Plea

In a significant development, a Delhi court has directed the city police to provide a response to an application filed by Yasin Bhatkal, the founder of the Indian Mujahideen, who is currently incarcerated at Tihar Central Jail. Bhatkal, who faces serious charges including conspiracy to wage war against India, is seeking custody parole to visit his ailing mother, who recently underwent cardiac surgery.

The plea was presented before Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who acknowledged the urgency of the matter, particularly given Bhatkal’s claims about his mother’s health. The judge has set a deadline for the Special Cell of the Delhi Police to file its response by Tuesday, ensuring that the case is addressed promptly.

Yasin Bhatkal has been a prominent figure in various terrorism-related cases in India. His involvement with the Indian Mujahideen, a banned terrorist organization, has linked him to several high-profile incidents, including the conspiracy behind the September 2008 serial blasts in Delhi. These attacks resulted in significant loss of life, claiming 26 victims and injuring 135 others, leaving a lasting impact on the nation’s security landscape. Bhatkal was also accused in a 2012 case related to plans to wage war against the Indian state, which has further complicated his legal situation.

Filed under

Bhatkal delhi court Tihar Central Jail

Also Read

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Court Extends Amanatullah Khan’sJudicial Custody Till Oct 7

Court Extends Amanatullah Khan’sJudicial Custody Till Oct 7

Kamala Harris Gains Momentum as US Election Approaches, Poll Shows Tight Race with Trump

Kamala Harris Gains Momentum as US Election Approaches, Poll Shows Tight Race with Trump

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Entertainment

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Coldplay Fever: Hotels Near Concert Venue Hit Rs 5 Lakh for 3 Nights

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Sean “Diddy” Combs Held in Notorious Brooklyn Jail, Lawyers Decry ‘Hellhole’ Conditions

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao Hopes Laapataa Ladies Will ‘Resonate With Audiences Across The World’

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Kiran Rao’s Film Laapataa Ladies Is India’s Official Entry For 2025 Oscars

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Jessica Alba Says She Is Open To Anything In Marvel Universe- Know Why!

Lifestyle

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox