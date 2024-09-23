Delhi Court Requests Police Response On Yasin Bhatkal’s Parole Plea

The judge has set a deadline for the Special Cell of the Delhi Police to file its response by Tuesday, ensuring that the case is addressed promptly.

In a significant development, a Delhi court has directed the city police to provide a response to an application filed by Yasin Bhatkal, the founder of the Indian Mujahideen, who is currently incarcerated at Tihar Central Jail. Bhatkal, who faces serious charges including conspiracy to wage war against India, is seeking custody parole to visit his ailing mother, who recently underwent cardiac surgery.

The plea was presented before Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who acknowledged the urgency of the matter, particularly given Bhatkal’s claims about his mother’s health. The judge has set a deadline for the Special Cell of the Delhi Police to file its response by Tuesday, ensuring that the case is addressed promptly.

Yasin Bhatkal has been a prominent figure in various terrorism-related cases in India. His involvement with the Indian Mujahideen, a banned terrorist organization, has linked him to several high-profile incidents, including the conspiracy behind the September 2008 serial blasts in Delhi. These attacks resulted in significant loss of life, claiming 26 victims and injuring 135 others, leaving a lasting impact on the nation’s security landscape. Bhatkal was also accused in a 2012 case related to plans to wage war against the Indian state, which has further complicated his legal situation.