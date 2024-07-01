Delhi Court Sentences Activist Medha Patkar To 5 Months Jail In Defamation Case

A Delhi court on Monday sentenced activist Medha Patkar to a five months simple imprisonment in a 23-year-old defamation case that was filed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. The case dates back to his tenure as the head of an NGO in Gujarat. Additionally, a fine of Rupees 10 lakh was also placed on the Narmada Bachao Andolan activist by the Metropolitan Magistrate, Raghav Sharma.

The court’s decision came after extensive consideration of the evidence and the prolonged duration of the case, which has spanned over two decades. However, the court suspended the sentence for one month to allow Patkar the opportunity to file an appeal.

The judge rejected Patkar’s request for release on probation, stating, “Considering the facts…damages, age and ailment (of the accused), I am not inclined to give excessive punishment.” The offence carried a maximum penalty of two years of simple imprisonment, a fine, or both.

On May 24, the court had determined that Patkar’s statements calling Saxena a “coward” and accusing him of involvement in hawala transactions were not only defamatory but also intended to tarnish his reputation. The court noted that her allegations that Saxena was “mortgaging” the people of Gujarat and their resources to foreign interests were direct attacks on his integrity and public service.

The judgment on the sentence’s quantum was reserved until June 7 after intense arguments regarding the sentencing that concluded on May 30.

The legal battle between Patkar and Lt. Gen VK Saxena reportedly began in the year 2000 after Patkar filed a law suit against Saxena for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA). Saxena, who then led the Ahmedabad-based NGO ‘Council for Civil Liberties,’ had also filed two defamation cases against Patkar in 2001. These cases pertained to derogatory remarks she made about him on a TV channel and a defamatory press statement she issued.

