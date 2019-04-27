Delhi Court summons Shashi Tharoor over his scorpion remark on PM Narendra Modi, asks him to appear on June 7

A Delhi Court on Saturday has asked the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor to appear before the court by June 7, 2019. As per reports, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has issued summon against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his alleged scorpion remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last year, Shashi Tharoor had stoked controversy during Bangalore Literature Festival, claiming that an unnamed RSS leader had compared PM Narendra Modi to a scorpion sitting on a Shivling. While speaking at the Literature fest, He had told that PM Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling and nobody can move it with hand, and cannot hit it with a chappal (slipper) either.

Later, Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar filed a defamation complaint against Shashi Tharoor in a Delhi Court. The BJP leader accused Congress leader Tharoor of hurting religious sentiments.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court issues summon against Congress's Shashi Tharoor as an accused over his 'scorpion' remark on the PM Narendra Modi. Court asks Shashi Tharoor to appear before it on 7th June. pic.twitter.com/SE2jBfUmjr — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2019

In his complaint, Babbar being a vice-president of the BJP’s Delhi unit, he was “identified as a worker/supporter of Narendra Modi and BJP and that Tharoor’s statement hurt his religious sentiment.

The complaint termed the statement intolerable abuse and absolute vilification of the faith of the people. The complaint was filed under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code relating to defamation.

Congress had already distanced itself from the Tharoor’s controversial remark and had said that the democracy in India is so strong that India can never become Pakistan. The opposition party also asked its members to observe restraint.

