Filing a defamation suit against Priya Ramani, MJ Akbar had sought her prosecution under Sections 499 and 500 under Indian Penal Code (IPC). MJ Akbar was reportedly in Nigeria when the #MeToo storm has hit him. After returning from the trip, MJ Akbar resigned as junior foreign minister. Priya Ramani, one of the journalists who had accused MJ Akbar while he was an editor at The Asian Age,

MJ Akbar, who was accused of sexual harassment by at least 14 journalists, will be appearing at a Delhi court on Wednesday and will be recording his statement in the defamation case he had filed against one of the female journalists, Priya Ramani, who had also accused MJ Akabar of sexual harassment when he was an editor at a prominent newspaper. As per reports, the Delhi court will start the pre-summoning in the defamation case today. MJ Akbar, who was a minister under PM Modi’s regime, had resigned from his post after several women had accused him of sexual harassment.

Filing a defamation suit against Priya Ramani, MJ Akbar had sought her prosecution under Sections 499 and 500 under Indian Penal Code (IPC). MJ Akbar was reportedly in Nigeria when the #MeToo storm has hit him. After returning from the trip, MJ Akbar resigned as junior foreign minister. Priya Ramani, one of the journalists who had accused MJ Akbar while he was an editor at The Asian Age, had put out a tweet on October 8 alleging that MJ Akbar sexually harassed her at his hotel room where he had called her for a job interview.

Ramani’s tweet reportedly encouraged several other women who later levelled sexual harassment allegations against MJ Akbar. At least 15 women have accused former MoS of sexual harassment. Meanwhile, MJ Akbar has refuted all the sexual harassment charges against him and termed them as a mere figment of the imagination. Commenting on #MeToo movement, MJ Akbar said that it was nothing but a viral fever.

Reports suggest that MJ Akbar had appointed a team of around 97 lawyers who will be fighting the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him. On October 19, Patiala House court took cognizance of Akbar’s complaint. He was not present at the court and was being represented by his counsel senior advocate Geeta Luthra and advocate Sandeep Kapur.

A few days after MJ Akbar filed a defamation suit, some 20 women journalists came forward and urged the court to consider their testimonies in the case.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More