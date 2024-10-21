Delhi CRPF School Explosion: Pro-Khalistani Telegram Channel Justice League India Under Probe

On Sunday, a strong blast shook the CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area, prompting a swift response from top investigation agencies. A high alert was issued across the national capital.

According to reports, in a text message, a Khalistani group, Justice League India, has allegedly taken responsibility for the blast at a CRPF school in Rohini. Now, the investigation has been initiated by the Delhi security agencies, suspecting a potential Khalistani connection.

The post included a video of the blast and bore the watermark “Khalistan Zindabad,” raising alarms about links to pro-separatist elements.

In response to the claim, Delhi Police have officially reached out to Telegram, requesting detailed information about the channel that posted the video. The post also contained warnings of retaliatory attacks against Indian agencies targeting Khalistani supporters.

“If Indian coward agencies and their masters think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice, then they live in a fools world. They can’t imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime #KhalistanZindabad #JLI,” read the message.

Blast Near CRPF School

Initial reports suggest the explosion was caused by a low-intensity IED, likely a crude bomb activated by a timer or remote, but no injuries were reported.

(further details awaited)

