Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus in the second week of September has been admitted to Delhi's LNJP hospital here on Wednesday.

The office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said that Manish Sisodia has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever & low oxygen levels.

Sisodia, 48 years of age, initially decided to isolate himself at home upon being tested positive for the virus. Addressing his medical condition, he tweeted that upon experiencing a mild fever, he tested for coronavirus and the results came back positive. He wrote that nothing else afflicted him and by the blessings of the people, he would be well soon and back at work.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia admitted to Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital in Delhi after he complained of fever & low oxygen levels: Office of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had tested #COVID19 positive on 14 September pic.twitter.com/tjok3Qnxrv — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Manish Sisodia is the Deputy Chief Minister of government of NCT of Delhi. The 48 year-old leader is also an elected MLA from the constituency of Pratapganj. Sisodia has been serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi since the month of February of the year 2015.

