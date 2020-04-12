Delhi earthquake: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) reported 3.5 magnitude quake on richter scale. Soon after the tremors were felt, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that hope everyone is safe.

Mild tremors of earthquake were felt in Delhi-NCR on Sunday, April 12. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) reported that the epicentre of the earthquake was in East Delhi and its speed was noted 3.5 on the richter scale. As per thr early reports, no loss of life and property damage have been reported as it was a very low intensity earthquake. The National Centre for Seismology said earthquake was felt at around 5.45 pm in the Capital and near by areas.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR. pic.twitter.com/TmR2dsmObh — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2020

Quake’s epicentre was noted NCT Delhi at the depth of 8 km.

Minutes after the quake occurred, people who felt tremors took social media to share the information and marked themselves safe.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was quick to take cognizance of the situation. In a tweet, CM Kejriwal said tremors felt in Delhi, hope everyone is safe. He also prayed for the safety of citizens.

Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020

The Director General of National Disaster Response Force, Satyanarayan Pradhan, in a tweet, said an earthquake of Magnitude 3.5 was observed in Delhi- NCR. “Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Latitude: 28.7 N and Longitude: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi,” said Pradhan.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR

DETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE 👇

Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi.@NDRFHQ @ndmaindia — ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्यनारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯ ପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) April 12, 2020

Although, its not safe to go out as suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to coronavirus, but earthquake forced people to get out. However, people who felt the tremors and stepped out of their houses were wearing masks and maintained social distancing.

Not just the capital, tremors were also felt in the adjacent areas including parts of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, said the reports.

