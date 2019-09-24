Tremors of an earthquake have been felt in Delhi NCR just after an earthquake occurred in Pakistan. As per the reports, the earthquake was of 6.1 magnitudes on the Richter scale.

An earthquake shook some regions of Pakistan and North India on Tuesday. The shocks were felt around 4:35 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Several reports of shocks are coming from New Delhi, Kashmir, and Chandigarh as well as many towns in Pakistan which include Islamabad, Khyber Patkhun and Lahore. The magnitude of the earthquake as a measure on the Richter scale was 6.1. As per the private agencies monitoring earthquakes, the epicenter of the earthquake is somewhere near the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and it was of 6.1 magnitudes on the Richter scale. The earthquake triggered from 23 kilometers north of Jhelum, Pakistan at a relatively shallow depth of 10 Km as per the reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The maximum damage occurred in the area between Mirpur and Jhelum as quoted by the cheif of Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority, Lieutenant General Mohammad Afzal. The Indian Meteorogical Department (IMD), stated that an earthquake of a magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale was witnessed as it hit the India-Pakistan border at around 4:30 PM. There was no major loss of life or property reported in India, only some parts of India were affected because of the post tremors.

Any major loss of life or property has not been witnessed yet. just ahead of the earthquake, a number of users took it to social media in order to share the videos and image of the earthquake. Have a look at some of the images and videos shared by people on social media.

Delhi shakes with an earthquake. Hope you all are safe. Be vigilant about post tremors. #earthquake #Delhi #India — Abhijeet Kadian (@abkadian) September 24, 2019

Massive earthquake in Gurugram got suddden headache before realizing about it.. #earthquake #delhi pic.twitter.com/LO9pAdDgKp — Vikalp (@vikalpjain007) September 24, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App