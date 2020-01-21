Kejriwal was supposed to file nomination by yesterday itself but he missed because of the mega roadshow. The deadline to file nomination is 3 pm and Kejriwal had made inside the office by 2:36 pm, hence he will be able to file his nomination today itself.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he was still in the queue to file nomination for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly Elections as his token number was 45. He also wrote that he was glad to see so many people participating in democracy.

Kejriwal was supposed to file nomination by yesterday itself but he missed the deadline because of the mega roadshow. The deadline to file nomination is 3 pm and Kejriwal had made inside the office by 2:36 pm, hence he will be able to file his nomination today itself.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 followed by counting on February 11. Kejriwal is contesting the New Delhi seat. Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj expressing disappointment over the excruciating procedure tweeted that around 35 candidates without proper nomination papers were sitting at RO office with CM.

He said those candidates were insisting that unless their papers are complete and they file nomination, they won’t ley the chief minister to file nomination.

In another tweet, Bhardwaj wrote, “Small room packed with 40 plus candidates who wanna file Nomination

Each Nomination takes 30-45 mins. These 40 plus candidates know each other well. Yesterday CM was supposed to file Nomination so 53 candidates came but most of them did not file Nomination because CM did not. Sad.”

Responding to Bhardwaj, Kejriwal wrote that many of the candidates were filing nomination for the first time and that they are bound to make mistakes. He said he was enjoying waiting with them adding that they were all part of the family.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App