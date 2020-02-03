Delhi Election 2020: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, political parties are leaving no opportunity to defame each other and take advantage of their different strategies. BJP leader Kapil Mishra has targeted Aam Aadmi Party and its founder Arvind Kejriwal claiming that they should rename his party as Muslim League.

Delhi Election 2020: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and candidate from the Model Town constituency in Delhi, Kapil Mishra on Monday has once again targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal which has courted controversy.

Aam Aadmi Party should be renamed as Muslim League. Those who patronize Umar Khalid, Afzal Guru, Burhan Wani, and other terrorists are scared of Yogi Adityanath, Mishra tweeted in Hindi on Monday. When a reporter asked, he said that just the sake of 20% Muslim votes, AAP is playing bad politics and they should change their name to the Muslim League.

Recently, AAP has written a letter to the Election Commission (EC) against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct by him. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has sought a ban on Yogi for making exasperating speeches while campaigning for BJP candidates in Delhi. The party has also sought his arrest and Kapil’s remarks came in the wake of that.

आम आदमी पार्टी का नया नाम मुस्लिम लीग होना चाहिये उमर खालिद, अफजल गुरु, बुरहान वानी, आंतकवादियो को अपना बाप मानने वालों को योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से डर लग रहा हैं — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 3, 2020

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said on Sunday that Yogi Adityanath must be arrested for his hate speeches. They have lodged a complaint against him with the EC. He added that BJP asked for a time to conduct a meeting for the same matter but 48 hours have been passed and there is no word on the matter from the party.

Adityanath had said on Saturday that people who support terrorists in Kashmir are the same who are protesting in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and chanting azaadi. He also targeted Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming that he and his party are backing protesters.

Also, Kapil Mishra created controversies a few weeks ago with his tweets in a row that compared Delhi election 2020 to India vs Pakistan clash. In other tweets and public statements, he claimed that mini Pakistans were being created in Delhi.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App