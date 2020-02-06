Delhi election 2020: The campaign for the Delhi polls ended on Thursday, February 6 at 5 pm. Now, the candidates and political parties won't be allowed to woo the voters or promote themselves.

Delhi Election 2020: The deadline for campaigning for the Delhi assembly election has come to an end, 48 hours ahead of the polling day. On the last day of campaigning, political parties—the AAP, the BJP and the Congress—put thier best of the efforts to reach the maximum number of voters and convince them.

The campaign witnessed door to door promotions, rallies, roadshows, bad language, personal attacks and polarization of voters. For which, many heavyweight leaders were punished or banned by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

During the election campaign, political parties deployed thier star campaigners and popular leaders to attract the voters. BJP had deployed around 270 ministers including the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Union Ministers.

On the last day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held rallies in Delhi’s Seemapuri, Hari Nagar and Madipur, while BJP president JP Nadda was in Mundka and Sultanpur Majra to ask people to elect the saffron front.

The BJP has been seeking votes in the name of nationalism, CAA, NRC and against Shaheen Bagh throughout their campaign.

While contrary to that, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have been asking people to elect them on the basis of thier work in the last 5 years. Schools with better infrastructure and quality education, hospitals with free health schemes, subsidised electricity and water, free bus rides to women etc. are a few key issues that AAP leaders have been keeping in front and asking people for another term.

The grand old party, Congress, which led the Capital for 15 years under the leadership of late former CM Shiela Dikshit, has been counting on the development done in its erstwhile governments.

