Delhi Election 2020 Winners List Updating LIVE: The article below is about the Delhi Election 2020 Winners List Updating LIVE, Delhi Chunaav result LIVE, Delhi Election constituency-wise result, who is leading, who is trailing in the Delhi polls. The number of seats won by the AAP, the BJP, the Congress in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Delhi Election 2020 Winners List Updating LIVE: The Delhi Assembly Election results 2020 would be announced on February 11, 2020, and the counting of votes is underway and in a few more hours the picture would be clear. This time, around 62% of voters of Delhi exercised their voting right to elect the 70-member house, the Election Commission said. It was a triangular battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP and the Congress, where people saw extravaganza roadshows, rallies, personal attacks, attempts to polarize voters, nationalism, Pakistan, and the Shaheen Bagh.

All 3 parties left no stone unturned to woo the voters and are confident and claiming to form the government.

The ruling AAP is looking forward to retain the power and replicating 2015’s performance of winning 67 seats. AAP MP Sanjay Singh told the media that AAP would break its own record this time and is likely to cross the 67-seat mark. The exit polls have also projected a cakewalk for CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party with over 50 seats.

The BJP is eyeing to turn the tables around and clinch the Capital. The saffron party deployed more than 270 MPs and 40 ministers, 4 Chief Ministers, Home Minister, and Prime Minister to set the stage and seek support for the BJP. In 2015, BJP had won only 3 seats. But this time, BJP Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari is confident of a clear mandate and has predicted 45+ seats for his party. The exit polls also have projected a better performance by the saffron front. The BJP may win 11-15 seats, said NewsX-Polstrat exit poll.

The Congress, which led the city for over 15 years, is counting on the development works done under erstwhile Shiela Dikshit government and hoping a miracle this time. The grand old party had won no seats last time. Party heavyweight leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi did a few rallies but those weren’t enough to win people’s confidence. The exit polls said that Congress’ vote share may slip to a single-digit number. Congress may win 0-2 seats, said the poll of polls.

Delhi Election constituency-wise winners’ list:

Constituency 2015 winner 2020 Candidates winner/ leads 1. Adarsh Nagar Pawan Kumar Sharma (AAP) AAP: Pawan Sharma BJP: Rajkumar Bhatia Congress: Mukesh Goel AAP leads 2. Ambedkar Nagar Ajay Dutt (AAP) AAP: Ajay Dutt BJP: Khushi Ram Congress: Yaduraj Chaudhary AAP wins 3. Babarpur Gopal Rai (AAP) AAP: Gopal Rai BJP: Naresh Gaud Congress: Anveesha Tripathi Jain AAP leads 4. Badarpur Narayan Dutt Sharma (AAP) AAP: Ram Singh Netaji BJP: Ramveer Singh Bidhuri Congress: Pramod Kumar Yadav AAP leads 5. Badli Ajesh Yadav (AAP) AAP: Ajeesh Yadav BJP: Vijay Bhagat Congress: Devendra Yadav AAP leads 6. Ballimaran Imran Hussain (AAP) AAP: Imran Hussain BJP: Lata Sodhi Congress: Haroon Yusuf AAP leads 7. Bawana Ved Prakash (AAP) AAP: Jai Bhagwan Upkar BJP: Surendra Kumar Congress: Ravindra Kumar Inderaj AAP leads 8. Bijwasan Devendra Sherawat (AAP) AAP: BS Joon BJP: Satyaprakash Rana Congress: Parveen Rana BJP leads 9. Burari Sanjeev Jha (AAP) AAP: Sanjeev Jha BJP: JDU candidate Congress: Pramod Tyagi AAP leads 10. Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba (AAP) AAP: Parlad Singh Sawhney BJP: Suman Kumar Gupta Congress: Alka Lamba AAP leads 11. Chhatarpur Kartar Singh Tanwar (AAP) AAP: Kartar Singh Tanwar BJP: Brahm Singh Tanwar Congress: Satish Lohia AAP leads 12. Delhi Cantt Surendra Singh (AAP) AAP: Virendra Singh Kadian BJP: Manish Singh Congress: Sandeep Tanwar AAP leads 13. Deoli Prakash (AAP) AAP: Prakash Jarwal BJP: Arvind Kumar Congress: Arvindra Singh AAP leads 14. Dwarka Adarsh Shastri (AAP) AAP: Vinay Kumar Mishra BJP: Pradymanu Yadav Congress: Adarsh Shastri AAP leads 15. Gandhi Nagar Anil Kumar Bajpai (AAP) AAP: Naveen Choudhary BJP: Anil Vajpayee Congress: Arvinder Singh Lovely BJP leads 16. Ghonda Shri Dutt Sharma (AAP) AAP: SD Sharma BJP: Ajay Mahavar Congress: Bhisham Sharma BJP leads 17. Gokalpur Fateh Singh (AAP) AAP: Ch. Surendra Kumar BJP: Ranjeet Kashyap Congress: Dr SP Singh AAP leads 18.Greater Kailash Saurabh Bhardwaj (AAP) AAP: Saurabh Bhardwaj BJP: Shikha Ray Congress: Sukhbir Singh Pawar AAP leads 19. Hari Nagar Jagdeep Singh (AAP) AAP: Rajkumari Dhillon BJP: Tejendra Pal Singh Bagga Congress: Surendra Setia AAP leads 20. Janakpuri Rajesh Rishi (AAP) AAP: Rajesh Rishi BJP: Ashish Sood Congress: Radhika Khera AAP leads 21. Jangpura Praveen Kumar (AAP) AAP: Praveen Kumar BJP: Imrit Singh bakshi Congress: Talwinder Singh Marwah AAP leads 22. Kalkaji Avtar Singh Kalka (AAP) AAP: Atishi BJP: Dharmveer Singh Congress: Shivani Chopra AAP leads 23.Karawal Nagar Kapil Mishra (AAP) AAP: Durgesh Pathak BJP: Mohan Singh Bisht Congress: Arbind Singh BJP leads 24. Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi (AAP) AAP: Vishesh Ravi BJP: Yogendra Chandolia Congress: Gaurav Dhanak AAP leads 25. Kasturba Nagar Madal Lal (AAP) AAP: Madan Lal BJP: Ravindra Choudhary Congress: Abhishek Dutt AAP leads 26. Kirari Rituraj Govind (AAP) AAP: Rituraj Jha BJP: Anil Jha Congress: Riyazuddin Khan AAP leads 27. Kondli Manoj Kumar (AAP) AAP: Kuldeep Kumar BJP: Rajkumar Dhillion Congress: Amreesh Gaotham AAP leads 28.Krishna Nagar SK Bagga (AAP) AAP: SK Bagga BJP: Anil Goyal Congress: Ashik Kumar Walia BJP leads 29. Laxmi Nagar Nitin Tyagi (AAP) AAP: Nitin Tyagi BJP: Abhay Kumar Verma Congress: Hari Dutt Sharma AAP leads 30. Madipur Girish Soni (AAP) AAP: Girish Soni BJP: Kailash Sankhla Congress: JP Pawar AAP leads 31. Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti (AAP) AAP: Somnath Bharti BJP: Shailendra Singh Moti Congress: Neetu Verma AAP leads 32.Mangol Puri Rakhi Birla (AAP) AAP: Rakhi Birla BJP: Karam Singh Karma Congress: Rajesh Lilothia AAP leader 33. Matia Mahal Asim Ahmed Khan (AAP) AAP: Shoiab Iqbal BJP: Ravindra Gupta Congress: Mirza Javed Ali AAP leads 34. Matiala Gulab Singh (AAP) AAP: Gulab Singh Yadav BJP: Rajesh Gehlot Congress: Sumesh Shokeen AAP leads 35.Mehrauli Naresh Yadav (AAP) AAP: Naresh Yadav BJP: Kusum Khatri Congress: Mohinder Choudhary AAP leads 36. Model Town Akhilesh Pati Tripathi (AAP) AAP: Akhilesh Pati Tripathi BJP: Kapil Mishra Congress: Akansha Ola AAP leads 37. Moti Nagar Shiv Charan Goel (AAP) AAP: Shiv Charan Goel BJP: Subhash Sachdeva Congress: Ramesh Kumar Popli AAP leads 38. Mundka Sukhvir Singh (AAP) AAP: Dharampal Lakra BJP: Azad Singh Congress: Naresh Kumar AAP leads 39. Mustafabad Jagdish Pradhan (BJP) AAP: Haji Yunus BJP: Jagdish Pradhan Congress: Ali Mehndi AAP leads 40. Najafgarh Kailash Gehlot (AAP) AAP: Kailash Gehlot BJP: Ajit Kharkhati Congress: Sahib Singh Yadav AAP leads 41. Nangloi Jat Raghuvir Shokeen (AAP) AAP: Sharad Chauhan BJP: Neeldaman Khatri Congress: Siddharth Kundu AAP leads 42. Nerela Sharad Kumar (AAP) AAP: Sharad Chouhan BJP: Neeldaman Khatri Congress: Siddharth Kundu AAP leads 43. New Delhi Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) AAP: Arvind Kejriwal BJP: Sunil Yadav Congress: Romesh Sabharwal AAP leads 44. Okhla Amantullah Khan (AAP) AAP: Amantullah Khan BJP: Brahm Singh Congress: Parvez Hashmi BJP leads 45. Palam Bhawna Gaur (AAP) AAP: Bhawna BJP: Vijay Pandit Congress: Niram Kumar Singh AAP leads 46. Patel Nagar Hazari Lal (AAP) AAP: Raj Kumar Aanand BJP: Parvesh Ratan Congress: Krishna Tirath AAP wins 47. Patparganj Manish Sisodia (AAP) AAP: Manish Sisodia BJP: Laxman Rawat Congress: Ravi Negi BJP leads 48. RK Puram Parmila Tokas (AAP) AAP: Parmila Tokas BJP: Anil Sharma Congress: Priyanka Singh AAP leads 49. Rajindra Nagar Vijender Garg Vijay (AAP) AAP: Raghav Chadha BJP: RP Singh Congress: Rocky Tussed AAP leads 50. Rajouri Garden MS Sirsa (BJP) AAP: Dhanwanti Chandila BJP: Ramesh Khanna Congress: Amandeep Singh Sudan AAP leads 51. Rithala Mohinder Goyal (AAP) AAP: Mohinder Goyal BJP: Manish Choudhary Congress: Pradeep Kumar Pandey AAP leads 52. Rohini Vijender Kumar (AAP) AAP: RajeshNama Bansiwala BJP: Vijendra Gupta Congress: Sumesh Gupta AAP leads 53. Rohtas Nagar Sarita Singh (AAP) AAP: Sarita Singh BJP: Jitendra Mahajan Congress: Vipin Sharma BJP leads 54. Sadar Bazar Som Dutt (AAP) AAP: Som Dutt BJP: Jay Prakash Congress: Satbir Sharma AAP leads 55. Sangam Vihar Dinesh Mohaniya (AAP) AAP: Dinesh Mohaniya BJP: JDU candidate Congress: Poonam Azad AAP leads 56. Seelam Pur Mohd. Ishraque (AAP) AAP: Abdul Rahman BJP: Kaushal Mishra Congress: Ch. Mateen Ahmed AAP wins 57. Seemapuri Rajendra Pal Gautam (AAP) AAP: Rajindra Pal Gautam BJP: JDU candidate Congress: Veer Singh Dhugan AAP leads 58. Shahdra Ram Niwas Goel (AAP) AAP: Ram Niwas Goel BJP: Sanjay Goel Congress: Narendra Nath AAP leads 59. Shakur Basti Satyendra Kumar Jain (AAP) AAP: Satyendra Kumar Jain BJP: SC Vats Congress: Dev Raj Arora AAP leads 60. Shalimar Bagh Bandana Kumari (AAP) AAP: Bandana Kumari BJP: Reskha Gupta Congress: JS Nayol BJP leads 61. Sultanpur Majra Sandeep Kumar (AAP) AAP: Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat BJP: Ramchandra Chhalvaria Congress: Jai Krishan AAP wins 62. Tilak Nagar Jarnail Singh (AAP) AAP: Jarnail Singh BJP: Rajeev Babar Congress: Ramindra Singh Bamrah AAP leads 63. Timar Pur Pankaj Pushkar (AAP) AAP: Dilip Pandey BJP: Surendra Singh Bittu Congress: Amar Lata Sangwan AAP leads 64. Tri Nagar Jitendra Singh Tomar (AAP) AAP: Jitendra Tomar BJP: Tilak Ram Gupta Congress: Kamal Kant Sharma BJP leads 65. Trilokpuri Raju Dhingan (AAP) AAP: Rohit Kumar Mehraulia BJP: Kiran Vaid Congress: Vijay Kumar AAP leads 66. Tuglakabad Sahi Ram (AAP) AAP: Sahi Ram BJP: Vikram Bhidhuri Congress: Shubham Sharma BJP leads 67. Uttam Nagar Naresh Balyan (AAP) AAP: Naresh Balyan BJP: Krishna Gehlot Congress: Shakti Kumar Bishnoi AAP leads 68. Vikas Puri Mahinder Yadav (AAP) AAP: Mahindra Yadav BJP: Sanjay Singh Congress: Mukesh Sharma AAP leads 69. Vishwas Nagar Om Prakash Sharma (AAP) AAP: Deepak Singhla BJP: OP Sharma Congress: Gurcharan Singh BJP leads 70. Wazirpur Rajesh Gupta (AAP) AAP: Rajesh Gupta BJP: Mahindra Nagpal Congress: Harkrishan Jindal AAP leads

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App