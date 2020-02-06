Delhi Elections 2020: MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma, who quit AAP after he was denied ticket and joined BSP, was attacked last night. He received minor injuries by car's broken window glass. Sharma suspected that the attack was planned by his political rivals.

Two days ahead of the polling for Delhi assembly election 2020, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member and Badarpur MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma was attacked on Wednesday late night. Reports said some 8 to 10 unidentified assailants attacked ND Sharma’s car when he was returning home after a campaign rally. Sharma received minor injuries by the broken window glass and was taken to the hospital for first aid immediately, reports added.

On Sharma’s complaint, the police have lodged a FIR and investigation is underway.

The visuals show, Sharma’s car’s windshield, bonnet, and side glasses were attacked, which were decorated with BSP candidate’s posters and symbols.

Talking to the media, ND Sharma suspected his opponents behind the attack and called it a fail attempt to threaten him. He had won the 2015 Delhi assembly election from Badarpur—AC-53 constituency—with AAP’s support but this the party denied ticket to him and fielded former Congressmen Ram Singh Neta Ji.

After which, ND Sharma decided to contest for BSP from the same constituency.

Taking it to twitter, ND Sharma said some unidentified assailants attacked him around 1:30 am when he was returning from a rally. By god’s grace and people’s blessings, he is safe and has faith in police that the culprits would be behind the bars soon.

साथियों आज रात क़रीबन 1:30 बजे पहले 60 फूटा पर अज्ञात हमलावरों ने हाल चाल पूछने के बहाने मुझ पर जानलेवा हमला करा हैं.. मैं आप सभी के आशीर्वाद से बाल-2 बचा हूँ.. अपने साथियों भाइयों से कहना चाहता हूँ कि शांति बनाये रखे और पुलिस प्रशासन पर भरोसा रखे न्याय ज़रूर होगा… pic.twitter.com/qcu6RoGaY5 — Narayan Dutt Sharma (@mlandsharma) February 5, 2020

The capital would go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes would take place on February 11.

