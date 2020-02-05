Days ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal invited Home Minister Amit Shah to debate with him as the BJP hasn't announced its Chief Ministerial candidate. Kejriwal said the Home Minister himself says the debate is good, so come, let us debate.

The Capital is all set to witness polling for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 on February 8. But before the enthralling battle between ruling AAP, BJP and Congress, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday invited Home Minister Amit Shah to debate with him as BJP hasn’t announced its CM candidate yet. Arvind Kejriwal said an open debate should be held on what ideas and plans parties have for the people of Delhi.

Although, most of the surveys have predicted a clear mandate to the Aam Aadmi Party, still Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers are making every possible effort to woo the voters. Aam Aadmi Party convenor said BJP leaders have been asking for mandate but people of Delhi want to know why they should vote for BJP.

During his campaign and media interactions, the Delhi CM had challenged BJP to announce their CM candidate before February 5, 1 PM. But as they hasn’t announced any name for Chief Minister’s run, CM Kejriwal has challenged the Home Minister to lock horns with him.

Kejriwal said people of Delhi want to know from the Home Minister why the Shaheen Bagh road is still blocked, who will open it? Why is mudslinging going on on such a sensitive issue? How can BJP leaders call the son of Delhi, a terrorist?

Mocking BJP, the Delhi CM asked the Home Minister to at least name their likely CM candidates, whether Vijay Goel, Manoj Tiwari, Smriti Irani, Hardeep Puri, who is their CM’s candidate.

The 70-member Delhi assembly would go to polling on February 8 in a single phase and the counting of votes would be held on February 11.

