Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has accused BJP of doing politics over the on-going protests in Shaheen Bagh. He said people have been facing traffic problems and BJP doesn't want to reopen the roads.

The Delhi Assembly elections 2020 are round the corner and political fronts have geared up to lock horns. On Monday, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack and accused the BJP of doing dirty politics over the protest being held at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh in demand to roll back the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Kejriwal said the Constitution of India gives every citizen a right to protest and its the BJP that does not want the roads in Shaheen Bagh to be reopened.

Delhi CM claimed that the saffron front wants to stretch this matter till the polling day (February 8) and does not want roads to be reopened soon. He added that the commuters have been facing heavy traffic problems between the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road and it would be reopened immediately after the elections.

Arvind Kejriwal said he can give this in writing that BJP does not want to open the route in Shaheen Bagh and situation to get back to normal as elections in the Capital would take place after a couple of weeks.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: People are facing problems due to closed road in Shaheen Bagh. BJP doesn't want that the road should open and is doing dirty politics. BJP leaders should immediately visit Shaheen Bagh, talk and get the road re-opened. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/ypItgl5Die — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

Kejriwal’s statement was in reply to newly appointed BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who accused the Aam Aadmi Party of playing safe and doing vote-bank politics. A day ago, Nadda in a tweet had asked Arvind Kejriwal that acting against the anti-nationals would dent his vote bank.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App