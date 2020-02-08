Delhi elections 2020: The India News-Neta exit poll projected 53-57 seats for the AAP, the BJP is likely to get 11-17 seats, and the Congress would get 0-2 seats. Reports said 54.65% people cast vote this time. The results would be held on February 11.

India News-Neta App Delhi exit poll 2020: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to be re-elected in Delhi, according to the exit poll conducted by India News-NETA App. The exit poll projected 53-57 seats for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, the BJP is expected to get 11-17 seats. Although, it was a triangular battle between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress, but the grand old party seems to be nowhere in the competition.

The exit poll has predicted only 0-2 seats for the Congress. The results are based on inputs from over 34000 people across all constituencies in Delhi.

The data projected that Arvind Kejriwal would become the Chief Minister for the third time and his government’s work in the betterment of schools, hospitals, free bus rides to women, subsidized electricity and free water have been liked by the people of Delhi.

Party Neta- India News Exit Poll (2020) AAP 53-57 BJP 11-17 Congress 0-2 Others 0

The Election Commission of India (ECI) data available on its website said 57 % voters exercised their voting right to elect 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Here’s constituency-wise polling data: North-West Delhi: 58.69%, North-East Delhi: 63.41%, South Delhi: 56.52%, Central Delhi: 56.59%, South-West Delhi: 58.51%, East Delhi: 57.89%, West Delhi: 57.24%, North Delhi: 58.15%, New Delhi: 50.73%, Shahdara: 61.96% and South East Delhi: 55.93%.

