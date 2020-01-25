NewsX-Polstrat opinion poll has predicted AAP's return to power, while BJP and Congress would improve thier performances compared to 2015 Delhi elections.

Delhi is set to re-elect the Aam Aadmi Party in polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly on February 8, according to the NewsX-Polstrat opinion poll. The AAP, which won 67 of the 70 seats in the 2015 election, is expected to win 53-56 seats. The BJP, which won 3 seats, is expected to better its performance with 12-15 seats and the Congress, which didn’t win any seats, is expected to win 2-4 seats.

The vote-share could see AAP getting 48.56 per cent, the BJP 31.7 per cent and the Congress 9.64 per cent. In the 2015 election, AAP got 53.93 per cent voteshare, the BJP 31.78 per cent and the Congress 10.34 per cent.

While collecting people’s view and opinions NewsX got to know about AAP government’s good work in the health and education sectors, and serious problems like women safety, jobs, pollution, and corruption need more attention.

As per the survey, the people of the Capital would give another chance to the Arvind Kejriwal government for next 5 years but its numbers would slip from 67 to 53-56. The party has fileded 23 new faces replacing its last time’s winning candidates.

Looking at the work performance, then 59.57 % people found Arvind Kejriwal and his lawmakers work good, while 24.61% called it an average performance.

15.51% people were unhappy and termed AAP’s work as bad, while 0.32 had no answer.

BJP, which had won only 3 seats in 2015, would be contesting alone as its ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has announced that it would not field its candidates this time as they don’t support CAA, said Manjinder Singh Sirsa in a press conference a few days ago.

The saffron front would be expecting to repeat its 2019 LokSabha election’s performance in which it had won all 7 MP seats.

While, the Congress, which had ruled the Capital for 15 years, is eyeing a comeback and seeking support in the name of development done in the Sheila Dikshit government.

