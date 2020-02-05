Delhi Elections 2020: India News-Neta opinion poll has predicted 52-57 seats for AAP, BJP to get 11-18 seats, Congress may win 0-2 seats. CM Arvind Kejriwal was the first choice for Chief Minister, followed by Manoj Tiwari, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, and others, said the survey.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would win 52-57 seats in the upcoming Delhi elections 2020, said India News-Neta APP opinion poll. The numbers may make Arvind Kejriwal and his mates happy but it is clear that the party would slip from 67 seats that it had won in 2015.

The survey said the BJP would get 11-18 seats in Delhi election 2020 which was only 3 in 2015. The saffron front has deployed its hundreds of leaders including Prime Minister, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of many states to woo the voters.

However, the dark phase for Congress may continue as the grand old party would get only 0-2 seats, said the survey.

The India News-Neta APP opinion poll covered around 3.5 lakh people and asked them their favorite leader, party and whom they are going to vote this time.

Questions related to Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) work in the last 5 years for the betterment of schools, hospitals, water and electricity supply, women safety and contentious freebies were also asked in the survey.

A few days ago, India News had tied up with Polstrat and had found almost the same result. In the last survey, it was predicted that AAP would get 53-56 seats, BJP 12-15 and Congress 02-04.

Times Now-IPSOS has given 54-60 to AAP, 10-14 seats to BJP and 00-02 seats to Congress.

TV 9 Bharatvarsh-CICERO survey gave 48-60 seats to AAP, BJP 10-20 and Congress 00-02 seats.

While ABP-C Voter’s survey predicted the least 42-56 to AAP, BJP 10-20 and Congress 00-02 seats.

All these surveys have shown that the ruling AAP government has a little edge and would return to power. The 70- member Delhi assembly would go to polls on February 8, 2020, and the counting of votes has been scheduled for February 11.

