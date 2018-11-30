Delhi farmers' protest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, while addressing the Kisan rally, demanded the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report. Today, thousands of farmers have gathered in the national capital to demand the loan waivers and better prices for their crops.

Delhi farmers’ protest: In demand of loan waivers and better prices for their produce, today, thousands of farmers from across the country gathered in Delhi and marched towards the Parliament. A farmer leader to the reporters that protester from across the country and have come in trains and packed buses to get their right from the Narendra Modi government. This protest is one of the biggest displays of frustration against the BJP government. The protest was joined and supported by the many opposition parties including Congress and Aam Aadmi Party.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal participated in the rally, where they lashed out at the Centre. Addressing the event, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demanded the implementation of the Swaminathan commission report. The news agency ANI quoted Kejriwal saying, “Five months are left, I demand from the Central government to implement Swaminathan report.” He added that if this doesn’t happen then the farmers will surely ditch BJP in the 2019 general elections. (Warna 2019 mein ye kisaan qayamat dha denge.) According to the reports, over 3,500 police personnel have been deployed to ensure the security of the farmers in Delhi.

