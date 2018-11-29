Delhi Farmers Protest LIVE updates: The CPM-All India Kisan Sabha along with the support of 200 odd farmers'organisations which together forms the e All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) have launched fresh protest rally for their demands. A sea of about 1.5 lakh farmers from all over the country who had gathered in the outskirts of Delhi have begun their protest march towards Ramlila Maidan. The farmers will stage a two-day long protest for their long standing demands to be adhered to by the government.

The CPM-All India Kisan Sabha along with the support of 200 odd farmers’organisations which together forms the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) have launched a fresh rally for their demands. A large number of farmers who were assembled in Bijwasan and another place in the outskirts of Delhi have begun their march towards Ramlila Maidan. They will stage protests for 2 days starting from today for the fulfilment of their long-standing demands. The farmers have been demanding a debt relief and better Mimumum Sale price for their crops.

The farmers had earlier launched a midnight march heading towards Delhi’s Kisan ghat but were barred from entering the national capital over security concerns. They were only allowed to enter the capital in the wee hours of October 3 after a standoff between the security personnel and protesting farmers in the Kisan Kranti Padytra.

Delhi: Farmers who gathered at Bijwasan, on their way to Ramlila Maidan. Farmers have gathered at different locations in the city & will march to Ramlila Maidan. They are holding a 2-day protest from today over their demands, including debt relief & better MSP for crops pic.twitter.com/pmN38f26cV — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018

