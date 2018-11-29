The CPM-All India Kisan Sabha along with the support of 200 odd farmers’organisations which together forms the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) have launched a fresh rally for their demands. A large number of farmers who were assembled in Bijwasan and another place in the outskirts of Delhi have begun their march towards Ramlila Maidan. They will stage protests for 2 days starting from today for the fulfilment of their long-standing demands. The farmers have been demanding a debt relief and better Mimumum Sale price for their crops.
The farmers had earlier launched a midnight march heading towards Delhi’s Kisan ghat but were barred from entering the national capital over security concerns. They were only allowed to enter the capital in the wee hours of October 3 after a standoff between the security personnel and protesting farmers in the Kisan Kranti Padytra.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Highlights
Farmers head towards Ramlila Maidan
Visuals from a contingent of farmers marching towards Ramlila Maidan for staging protests. the farmers have launched the proitets march for better MSP and loan waivers.
Delhi: #Visuals of farmers' protest from Sarai Kale Khan area. The farmers will head to Ramlila Maidan. Framers from all across the nation have gathered in Delhi to participate in a 2-day protest from today over their demands, including debt relief & better MSP for crops pic.twitter.com/xvmlmEIGky— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018
The protesters will march towards Parliament street
The march on Thursday the farmers will gather at the Ramlila Ground and move towards Parliament street. Various political leadrers and leaders of the AIKSCC will address the sea of farmers.