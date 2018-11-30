Delhi farmers’ protest: Addressing over thousands of farmers in Delhi on Friday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asserted at present India is facing two major issues — Unemployment of youth and the future of farmers in the country. Launching a blistering attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress scion said that PM Modi has waived Rs 3.5 crore loans of 15 businessmen adding if that is possible then he can waive-off the farmers' loans too.

He added that PM Modi had once promised that the farmers will get a bonus and minimum selling price (MSP) would be increased, but that never happened. Reiterating his Rafale deal attack at the ruling government, Gandhi said that all of the money that belongs to farmers is transferred to Anil Ambani’s pocket.

Rahul Gandhi at farmers’ protest in Delhi: Modi ji had promised MSP will be increased, PM promised bonus, but look at the situation right now, empty speeches are being given and nothing else pic.twitter.com/JVYM1RJOpf — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018

Rahul Gandhi at farmers’ protest in Delhi: If the loans of industrialists can be waived off, then the debt of farmers must be waived off as well. I assure the farmers of India, we are with you, don't feel afraid. Aapki shakti ne is desh ko banaya hai pic.twitter.com/r8Lzew4Ay0 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2018

Urging the opposition parties to come together in a bid to stand with farmers, Congress president said that anti-BJP parties should come together to save the farmers and youth who have been miserably ignored by the government in the name of NPAs. He further added that any government who ignores its farmers and youth of the country should be thrown out.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have reached Delhi’s Jantar Mantar today with their demands including loan waiver and better prices for their produce. According to reports, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), who claims to be the country’s umbrella union for various farmers’ organisation, asserted that over 3,500 farmers have reached to the Ramlila Maidan today. Over 850 police personnel have also been deployed across the city to avoid any major happening.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, the protesting farmers are supported by several Opposition leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar and HD Deve Gowda.

