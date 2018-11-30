Farmers from across the country converged at Delhi's Ramlila Ground, will march to the Parliament street today (Friday) to press for their demands including loan waiver and better prices for their produce. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed his participation in the rally along with NCP chief Sharad Pawar. National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah, Trinamool Congress’ Dinesh Trivedi, Loktantrik Janata Dal’s Sharad Yadav will also mark their presence and will address the protesting farmers today

The police have made special arrangements for the protest with an additional 3,500 personnel being deployed across the city.

Farmers from across the country converged at Delhi’s Ramlila Ground, will march to the Parliament street today (Friday) to press for their demands including loan waiver and better prices for their produce. The police have made special arrangements for the protest with an additional 3,500 personnel being deployed across the city.

According to reports, The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), country’s umbrella union for various farmers’ organisation, has not yet been given the required permission by Delhi Police to hold the rally. Delhi Police has contended that the rally would affect traffic in the city.

Raju Shetti, member of Parliament from Hatkanangle in Kolhapur (Maharashtra) said that if permission is not given then the next course of action will be decided soon.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda will also join the protests.

On Thursday, thousands of farmers came in trains and packed buses into the national capital as they marched in groups from different parts of the city to Ramlila Maidan.

As per reports, 1,200 members of the National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturalists Association also reached the capital carrying skulls of two of their colleagues who had committed suicide, their leader P Ayyakannu claimed.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers have threatened to march naked to the parliament if the permission from the Delhi Police is not given. Today’s march is being touted similar to Maharashta’s farmers’ rally in March this year, when thousands of farmers district entered Mumbai on Sunday, turning the arterial roads of India’s financial capital into a sea of red.

