Delhi Police got into lockdown mode on Monday, October 1 in anticipation of the farmers' rally led by the BKU from Haryana to Delhi's Kisan Ghat. The order which comes under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code would remain in force in the national capital until October 8.

The order which comes under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code would remain in force in the national capital until October 8. Areas under prohibitory orders are Ghazipur

Following the march by Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) in Delhi, the state police on Monday, October 1, imposed a long week prohibitory orders, claiming the march has affected law and order situation in the city. The order which comes under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code would remain in force in the national capital until October 8. Areas under prohibitory orders are Ghazipur, Mayur Vihar, Mandawli, Preet Vihar, Madhu Vihar, Pandav Nagar, Kalyanpuri, Shakarpur among others.

The protest has been called by the eldest son of Mahendra Singh Tikait, the founder of founder of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) against the ruling party’s indifference towards farmer’s distress. A report by The Indian Express said that farmers across the country are scheduled to assemble at Kisan Ghat in Delhi on Tuesday, October 2 — the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

ALSO READ: CJI Dipak Misra says Supreme Court stands supreme and it will remain so in future

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More