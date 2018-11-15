A 53-year-old fashion designer and her 50-year-old servant were found murdered at her house in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday night, news agency ANI reported. The deceased has been identified as Mala Lakhani and her domestic help as Bahadur. Three persons have been arrested so far by the Delhi Police in connection with the case and are being investigated. The designer used to run a boutique in Green Park.

A 53-year-old fashion designer and her 50-year-old servant were found murdered at her house in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday night, news agency ANI reported. The deceased has been identified as Mala Lakhani and her domestic help as Bahadur. Three persons have been arrested so far by the Delhi Police in connection with the case and are being investigated. The fashion designer used to run a boutique in Green Park. The bodies have been sent for a postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Media reports say police have said that the two were stabbed to death with knives last night. The national capital police have identified the prime suspect Rahul in connection with the spine-chilling murder of fashion designer and her domestic help. A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that Rahul, with the help of his two friends, plotted the murder of the fashion designer. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

