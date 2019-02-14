Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi's Naraina: Personnel of the Delhi Fire Services received a call at 7.17 am regarding the fire. By the time the firefighters reached the spot, the fire had spread to several top floors of the factory building. No loss of life has been reported so far.

Fire breaks out at factory in Delhi’s Naraina: A major broke out at a factory in Delhi’s Industrial Area, Phase I, on Thursday. As many as twenty-three fire tenders were on the spot to bring the fire under control, the ANI reported. The reason behind the fire hasn’t been ascertained yet. Sources said a suspected short circuit could have led to the incident at the paper card factory. No loss of life has been reported so far. This is the second such incident in Delhi this week.

Personnel of the Delhi Fire Services received a call at 7.17 am regarding the fire. By the time the firefighters reached the spot, the fire had spread to several top floors of the factory building. Meanwhile, the fire continues to rage on the second floor of the building.

#WATCH A medium category fire broke out at a paper card factory in Naraina Industrial Area, Phase I, early morning today; Total 23 fire tenders engaged in fire fighting operations, no casualties reported pic.twitter.com/l6wiOjfELO — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

At least 17 people were killed in a massive fire which broke out at Hotel Arpit Palace in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Tuesday morning. The fire service and police officials managed to pull out around 50 people from the hotel in a four-hour long exercise while the severely injured were admitted at the Ram Manohar Lal Hospital.

More details on Naraina factory fire awaited.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More