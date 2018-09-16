A massive fire broke out in a 2-storey factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar area. As per the reports, 30 fire tenders are present on the spot to control the situation. The fire has completely engulfed the top floor of the two-storey building and firefighters are trying to douse the fire. So far no loss of life has been reported.

Delhi: Fire breaks out in a factory in Udyog Nagar area, 30 fire tenders at the spot. pic.twitter.com/EEFHuG4lxI — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2018

Earlier the day, another incident of fire was reported from central Kolkata’s Bagri Market area, where a building was all on the massive blaze. Reports suggest that the incident took place around 2:45 am today. After being informed, 20 fire tenders were sent to the spot to control the fire.

(Details awaited…)

