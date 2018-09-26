The river Yamuna crossed the danger level mark on Tuesday and currently flowing near 205.24 metres, say reports. Following the situation, an alert has been issued in Delhi and the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has directed officials to evacuate people staying in the low-lying areas and all to take the necessary precautions.

The official said that the river is currently flowing near 205.24 metres and the water level is expected to rise further.

“The Chief Secretary has directed officials to evacuate people staying in the low-lying areas and all the necessary precautions which they had taken during July 28 to 31,” an official said.

In cognizance to the matter, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash called an emergency high-level officer meeting and ordered to take the precautionary steps.

As per the reports, around 11,19,430 cusecs water was released from the Hathani Kund Barrage till 2 PM on Tuesday.

A Delhi government senior officer told the reporters, “All heads are directed to depute their representations for 24×7 in the Central Control room. The officials must be posted in three shifts. The Central Control Room will operate 24×7.”

The reports suggest that the Delhi government has set up a number of tents so that can move people in any unsound situation.

