All 400 petrol pumps along with linked CNG dispensing units in Delhi will remain shut from 6 am today to 5 am on Tuesday. (Photo: ANI)

Around 400 petrol pumps in Delhi will remain shut for 23 hours from 6 am on Monday till 5 am on Tuesday as a mark of protest against the Arvind Kejriwal government’s refusal to reduce Value Added Tax on diesel and petrol. The Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) expressed their resentment after customers flocked to buy petrol and diesel from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, where fuel was cheaper. It should be noted that Manohar Lal Khattar and Yogi Adityanath governments reduced VAT on fuel prices in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh after the Central government slashed the rate of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 per litre each on September 4. Thirteen other states followed suit and slashed VAT to lessen the fuel price burden on customers following a request by Union Minister Arun Jaitley.

The shutdown is likely to create a bottleneck for the thousands of vehicles and affect traffic.

However, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government refused to cut down VAT which resulted in the further surge in fuel prices and consequently, a sharp decline in sales. According to the DPDA, Delhi witnessed 50-60% decline in diesel sales and a 25% decline in petrol sales due to the rise in fuel prices.

Making an appeal to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal DPDA requested him to immediately reduce the VAT on petrol and diesel and encourage commuters to buy euro VI fuel and save the livelihood of employees and owners of petrol pumps of Delhi and also save state’s revenue loss”.

On Monday, petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 81.44 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.30) and Rs 74.92 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.27), respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 86.91 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.30) and Rs 78.54 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.28), respectively.

