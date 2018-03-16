At least one man was killed in a shootout and another injured in the incident reported from Pitampura in New Delhi. According to reports, it was a gang-war which took place near the Pitampura power-house at around 5PM. A local shop vendor has also got injured in the gangwar shootout which has taken place in New Delhi Pitampura area.

According to an eye-witness Manoj Sethi while speaking to NewsX, “We didn’t know exactly, I was just standing near a shop and suddenly there were sounds like ‘dhadam dhadam’ which we heard. We immediately informed the police who reached the spot in about 7-8 minutes. Going by police, the eye-witness said that it is was a gang war … the police then removed all the people who were present at the spot. During the shootout which continued for about a minute, people present there got panic and started running here and there.”

Going by further reports, the gangs which were involved in this shootout are Tillu and Gogi. The person who was killed in the shootout has been identified as Monu, member of one of the gangs. Not a first time when such a crime incident has taken place in the national capital. Earlier in March, a gruesome case had surfaced in the national capital, where a young man was stabbed at least 50 times with knives and beaten with rods by a group of men in Delhi’s Khanpur area. The incident took place when the victim was returning back from the gym in the afternoon. A group of men on at least 10 motorbikes with 2 men on each bike had arrived at the spot and surrounded the victim who was identified as Ashish and brutally thrashed him. The entire incident which took place in Duggal colony was caught on camera.

